ART/LECTURE | MAG HeARTthrobs DeTOUR 

Before the selfie, the thirst trap, and the influencer, there was oil on canvas. Rochester's very own Memorial Art Gallery is home to a fine sampling of historical hotties immortalized in the frame or on the pedestal. Join MAGsocial for the next event in its series of themed tours, this time putting the spotlight on MAG's most attractive residents, and dishing the dirt on the oft-scandalous histories behind the images. Tour guide Jessica Gasbarre will lead the way as participants learn about the inner lives of artists and their subjects, and get better acquainted with the museum's collection.

Thursday, January 16, 6 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. $12 includes museum admission. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu/events/detours.