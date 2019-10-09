Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 09, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART-LECTURE | Polish Feminist Artists 

click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED
  • IMAGE PROVIDED

This week the Susan B. Anthony Institute for Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies and the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies will host two celebrated feminist artists from Kraków, Poland. Fiber artist and activist Monika Drożyńska, who focuses on socially-engaged art in public spaces, and painter-performer and activist Cecylia Malik, whose work blends ecological defense and social activism, will visit the University of Rochester for participatory public art activism projects and artists talks. From 10 a.m. to noon in Rettner Hall, Drożyńska will invite passers-by to co-create an embroidered banner, and Malik will invite passers-by to braid fabric together for her work "Genesee Braids." In the Hawkins-Carlson Room and Humanities Center at Rush Rhees Library, both artists will deliver an artist talk (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), then will be present for an artists' reception (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.).

Thursday, October 10, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. University of Rochester. Free. facebook.com/sbai86.

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 9-15, 2019
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
A look at the Rochester rock scene in the pre-digital era read more ...

By Frank De Blase

