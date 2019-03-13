Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Legacy' 

click to enlarge ART BY THOMAS INSALACO
  • Art by Thomas Insalaco

Artists influence artists. This is a subject mostly discussed in regards to Renaissance students working in the studios of master artists, or the aesthetic movements that seemed to have diminished in number in contemporary times. But as long as there are teachers, there will be students carrying the torch of influence forward in their own work. Oxford Gallery's new exhibit, "Legacy" presents the work of masterful artist and retired educator Tom Insalaco alongside the work of eight area artists who have been influenced by him: Kathy Bolin, Alan Brewen, Sari Gaby, Deborah Hall, Leonard Muscarella, Bill Santelli, Jean K. Stephens, and Debra Stewart.

"Legacy" opens Saturday, March 16, and continues through Saturday, April 20, at Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford Street. An artists' reception will be held Saturday, March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. 271-5885; oxfordgallery.com.

