Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Lessons of the Hour' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST, METRO PICTURES NEW YORK, AND VICTORIA MIRO LONDON/VENICE
  • photo Courtesy the Artist, Metro Pictures New York, and Victoria Miro London/Venice

Capping a year of Rochester's Frederick Douglass biennial celebrations, the Memorial Art Gallery continues its Media Arts Watch series with a new exhibit, "Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass." The work is a 10-screen film installation by media artist Isaac Julien that was commissioned by the gallery. MAG director Jonathan Binstock says the media artwork is Julien's "meditation on the life, words, and actions of Douglass." Inspired by episodes of Douglass's life and his social justice work, the installation uses by analogue and digital technologies and stages history through a contemporary lens, the artist says. Also on display in tandem with this exhibition are three tintype portraits of performers in Julien's film.

"Lessons of the Hour" opens Sunday, March 3 and continues through May 12 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. $6-$15; half price on Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5

"Tying the Knot" @ Out Alliance

"'63 Boycott" @ Little Theatre

Panel discussion....

Ugly Art & Bad Poetry: The Joy of Imperfection @ The Yards

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

    • We had a black president for 8 years , and thousands of blacks in office…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 26, 2019

  • Re: Parkinson's, cannabis, and hope

    • After my Parkinsons Disease diagnosis, i was on Carbidopa and Pramipexole for two years, as…

    • Posted by Shelley88512892
    • on February 25, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 27- 5, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Whirling hurling
    The Irish sport takes root in Rochester read more ...

    By Brian Gordon

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.