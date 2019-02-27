ART | 'Lessons of the Hour' 

Capping a year of Rochester's Frederick Douglass biennial celebrations, the Memorial Art Gallery continues its Media Arts Watch series with a new exhibit, "Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass." The work is a 10-screen film installation by media artist Isaac Julien that was commissioned by the gallery. MAG director Jonathan Binstock says the media artwork is Julien's "meditation on the life, words, and actions of Douglass." Inspired by episodes of Douglass's life and his social justice work, the installation uses by analogue and digital technologies and stages history through a contemporary lens, the artist says. Also on display in tandem with this exhibition are three tintype portraits of performers in Julien's film.

"Lessons of the Hour" opens Sunday, March 3 and continues through May 12 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. $6-$15; half price on Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.