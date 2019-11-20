Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 20, 2019

ART | Marilyn Anderson 

click to enlarge ART BY MARILYN ANDERSON
  ART BY MARILYN ANDERSON

Marilyn Anderson's retrospective show, "Past and Present: Art about Guatemala, Drawings, Paintings, Relief Prints and Photos," currently hanging in the Mercer Gallery at MCC's Brighton Campus, is the celebration of a life's work in preserving cultural heritage. The Maya people of Guatemala are Anderson's main focus throughout, but the works on display intersect with the US labor movement, the global fight for women's rights, and the preservation of folk craft traditions in the era of free trade. Across numerous media including photography, paintings, and prints, Anderson shares her decades of reverence for craftsmanship and the lives of those who push against the prevailing winds of the modern economy to pursue it. A must-see for fans of Wendell Berry or the Roycroft movement.

On view through December 12. Mercer Gallery at Monroe Community College, 1000 East Henrietta Road, building #12. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. 292-2021; monroecc.edu; proartemaya.org.

