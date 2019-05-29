Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 29, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Metamorphosis' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY MARGERY GURNETT
  • Art by Margery Gurnett

A caterpillar becomes a butterfly, a tadpole becomes a frog, a child an adult. At some point, nearly all things experience a transition, an evolution. These matters are the focus of "Metamorphosis," Oxford Gallery's annual themed group exhibit. The show is now open and will close June 15. While there is no direct connection to Kafka or Ovid, each featured artwork suggests the inevitable, transformative nature of metamorphosis. More than 50 participating artists had immense freedom when it came to interpreting this year's theme, as their only requirement was to focus on some sort of alteration from one state to another.

Through Saturday, June 15, at Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford Street, #1. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Admission is free. oxfordgallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jessica Pavia

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4
CDS Monarch Art Show @ CDS Monarch

CDS Monarch Art Show @ CDS Monarch

Ugly Art & Bad Poetry: The Joy of Imperfection @ The Yards

"Big Fish" (2003) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

May 29- 4, 2019
Cover Story:
Growing Pains
Rochester is still developing as a bike-friendly city read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.