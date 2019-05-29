ART | 'Metamorphosis' 

A caterpillar becomes a butterfly, a tadpole becomes a frog, a child an adult. At some point, nearly all things experience a transition, an evolution. These matters are the focus of "Metamorphosis," Oxford Gallery's annual themed group exhibit. The show is now open and will close June 15. While there is no direct connection to Kafka or Ovid, each featured artwork suggests the inevitable, transformative nature of metamorphosis. More than 50 participating artists had immense freedom when it came to interpreting this year's theme, as their only requirement was to focus on some sort of alteration from one state to another.

Through Saturday, June 15, at Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford Street, #1. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Admission is free. oxfordgallery.com.