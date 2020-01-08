ART | Mollie Wolf 'Art Work Then and Now' 

City Hall's Link Gallery is currently hosting "Art Work Then and Now," a retrospective showcase of the work of Mollie Wolf. The Rochester based artist and educator taught for the Rochester City School District as well as the Memorial Art Gallery's Creative Workshop, and with Young Audiences of Rochester. Her work has been widely exhibited at various cultural and educational institutions around town as well as many national venues, and her portrait of Louise Slaughter was displayed in Slaughter's congressional office in Washington during the congresswoman's lifetime. Wolf was also instrumental in getting artwork installed on traffic utility boxes in Rochester, and has painted more than a dozen of them herself, along Art Walk in NOTA and in the North Winton and Susan B. Anthony neighborhoods. The exhibit at Link Gallery spans more than 60 years of Wolf's work, and features a wide range of media, from painting to sculpture, felting, and jewelry.

Continues through Monday, January 27, in Link Gallery at City Hall, 30 Church Street (second floor). Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. cityofrochester.gov/linkgallery.