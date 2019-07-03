ART | 'Moving Hands' 

Whitman Works Company's July exhibit features local artists with a connection to Rochester's deaf community. The juried show, "Moving Hands:Expressions of Art and Deafness," spotlights individual experiences while the role that artistic expression can play in communication. The featured artists are Vicki Campos-Hamilton, Karen Christie, Kelsey Wall, Laural Hartman, Laurie Monahan, Patti Durr, and Andrea Zuchegno. An opening reception, with many of the artists in attendance, will take place Saturday, July 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the Rochester Deaf Rotary.

"Moving Hands" runs from Friday, July 6, to Saturday, July 27. Whitman Works Company, 1826 Penfield Road. Free admission. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 420-8654; whitmanworks.com.