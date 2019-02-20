ART | 'Out of the Shadows' 

There's still a little time left to check out "Out of the Shadows," an exhibit of paintings by Richmond Futch Jr. that were informed by Futch's work with Rochester's homeless community, as well as Michele Ashlee's photographs, which were used as reference for many of the paintings. Futch is a homeless advocate and artistic director of Revelation Rochester, which hosts weekly "Revealing the Artist Within" workshops at St. Joseph's House of Hospitality. The aim of the work is to shed light on the individual personalities and backstories of the subjects, and show their humanity regardless of the hard challenges they face.

Through Sunday, February 24, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. The gallery is open and free to view during scheduled theater performances or by appointment for groups of six people or more. To schedule an appointment, contact themuccc@gmail.com.