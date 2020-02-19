Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 19, 2020

.
ART | 'Painters Painting Painters' 

The genre of paintings of painters has a surprisingly rich history. From Picasso's portraits of Dora Maar to Kahlo's portraits of Diego Rivera, the act of painting another painter challenges an artist to capture something outside the realm of what can be done with self-portraiture. Clifton Springs' Main Street Arts is following up last month's show, which featured outstanding works from their open call for submissions, with another large multi-artist exhibition. 'Painters Painting Painters' features work by 22 artists from Western New York. And 'Painters Painting Paintings' ('Painters Painting Painters' partner exhibit), retains the participating painters remaining paintings, framed in an adjoining chamber. (By that I mean there is apparently more art to look at upstairs.)

A reception will be held Saturday, February 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. The show continues through Friday, March 27. Main Street Arts, 20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. mainstreetartscs.org.

