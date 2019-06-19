Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 19, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Paul Garland: Come In' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY PAUL GARLAND
  • art by paul garland

Only about a week remains to view Paul Garland's solo show at AXOM Gallery. The Fair Haven, New York-based artist's work continues to evolve after five decades. Garland says that his practice transitions between landscapes, non-objective work, and a blend of the two styles. The exhibit at AXOM, "Come In," features 60 new non-objective paintings filled with dreamy, layered textures and rich hues, as well as collage. Garland says this show will mark a departure from that aesthetic for a time, as he's begun working on a new series of landscapes that will incorporate some non-objective elements.

"Come In" remains on view through Saturday, June 29, at AXOM Gallery & Exhibition Space, 176 Anderson Avenue (floor 2). Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 232-6030; axomgallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25 Wed
26 Thu
27

Michael Kosta @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Cowboy Hats & Laughs @ Nashvilles

Dances at MuCCC: Shared Program II @ MuCCC

Dances at MuCCC: Shared Program II @ MuCCC

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 19-25, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.