ART | 'Paul Garland: Come In' 

Only about a week remains to view Paul Garland's solo show at AXOM Gallery. The Fair Haven, New York-based artist's work continues to evolve after five decades. Garland says that his practice transitions between landscapes, non-objective work, and a blend of the two styles. The exhibit at AXOM, "Come In," features 60 new non-objective paintings filled with dreamy, layered textures and rich hues, as well as collage. Garland says this show will mark a departure from that aesthetic for a time, as he's begun working on a new series of landscapes that will incorporate some non-objective elements.

"Come In" remains on view through Saturday, June 29, at AXOM Gallery & Exhibition Space, 176 Anderson Avenue (floor 2). Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 232-6030; axomgallery.com.