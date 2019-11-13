Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Politics & Photography' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY FERNANDO MULLER
  • PHOTO BY FERNANDO MULLER

When we think of photography and the political realm, documentation of events is usually what comes to mind. But some who work in the photographic arts use images to go beyond documentation to question the state of things, to subvert the state of things, and to envision a better world. This is the thesis behind a new photography exhibit at Flower City Arts Center, nationally juried by artist and former FCAC artist-in-residence Stephanie Mercedes, whose work has been exhibited and performed in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Switzerland, and the US. Participating artists include photographers from Maryland and Texas, and local artists including Karen Faris, Joseph Paladino, Donald Hyatt, and current artist-in-residence Fernando Muller (pictured).

"Politics & Photography" continues through Saturday, December 14, at Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Avenue. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. 271-5920; rochesterarts.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19

"Boyz N the Hood" (1991) @ Dryden Theatre

"Cracked Up: The Long Arm of Childhood Trauma" @ St. John Fisher College, Basil Hall

"Cracked Up: The Long Arm of Childhood Trauma" @ St. John Fisher College, Basil Hall

Panel discussion. Registration required....

"Il Sindaco: Italian Politics, 4 Dummies" @ Little Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
November 13-19, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.