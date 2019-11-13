ART | 'Politics & Photography' 

When we think of photography and the political realm, documentation of events is usually what comes to mind. But some who work in the photographic arts use images to go beyond documentation to question the state of things, to subvert the state of things, and to envision a better world. This is the thesis behind a new photography exhibit at Flower City Arts Center, nationally juried by artist and former FCAC artist-in-residence Stephanie Mercedes, whose work has been exhibited and performed in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Switzerland, and the US. Participating artists include photographers from Maryland and Texas, and local artists including Karen Faris, Joseph Paladino, Donald Hyatt, and current artist-in-residence Fernando Muller (pictured).

"Politics & Photography" continues through Saturday, December 14, at Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Avenue. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. 271-5920; rochesterarts.org.