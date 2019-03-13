ART | 'Princess' 

Concept video albums (Beyoncé's "Lemonade; Janelle Monáe's "Dirty Computer") have become powerful tools to communicate complex social and political concepts by combining musical and cinematic storytelling. Art pop duo Princess (performance artists Alexis Gideon and Michael O'Neill) uses music as the foundation for its multi-disciplinary practice that explores issues of queerness and the concept of masculinity. Princess's concept video album "Out There" brings the audience to the year 2028, when, tired of the misogynistic dystopia of Earth, the duo boards a spaceship in search of a better world. In collaboration with JD Samson, visual artist Jennifer Meridian, and the band TEEN, the work comments on the role that men should be playing in our current cultural reckoning with the mess the patriarchy has made of things, and explores the power of the Divine Feminine. As part of a tour of Northeast museums and art spaces, Princess will present its concept video album and a live performance this week at Rochester Contemporary Art Center. The event includes a cash bar by The Spirit Room, which will also host an after party at its 139 State Street location. And coming up next month,"Mystical Videos by Alexis Gideon" will be exhibited at RoCo from April 5 to May 10.

Tuesday, March 19, 7 to 9 p.m. Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Avenue. $5 advance; $8 day-of event. 461-2222; rochestercontemporary.org.