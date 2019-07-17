ART | 'Process & Purpose' 

Printmaking is one of the oldest art forms in human culture, having originated in China shortly after paper was invented in the first century. Yet to this day the field continues to see shifts and expansions in technique and definition. An upcoming exhibition at RIT City Art Space centers on this subject while showcasing the work of eight contemporary printmakers: Eileen Bushnell, Shane Durgee, Sarah Kinard, Kumi Korf, Craig Mains, Minna Resnick, Nick Ruth, and Alan Singer, who curated the show.

Thursday, July 18, through Friday, August 23, at RIT City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. A reception will be held on First Friday, August 2, 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. cityartspace.rit.edu.