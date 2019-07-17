Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 17, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Process & Purpose' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY ALAN SINGER
  • ART BY ALAN SINGER

Printmaking is one of the oldest art forms in human culture, having originated in China shortly after paper was invented in the first century. Yet to this day the field continues to see shifts and expansions in technique and definition. An upcoming exhibition at RIT City Art Space centers on this subject while showcasing the work of eight contemporary printmakers: Eileen Bushnell, Shane Durgee, Sarah Kinard, Kumi Korf, Craig Mains, Minna Resnick, Nick Ruth, and Alan Singer, who curated the show.

Thursday, July 18, through Friday, August 23, at RIT City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. A reception will be held on First Friday, August 2, 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. cityartspace.rit.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22 Tue
23

The Procurement Ready Roundtable @ Mayor's Office of Community Wealth Building

Kick-off for a networking and learning group for minority business owners. Breakfast...

DeTOUR: Celebrate Pride @ Memorial Art Gallery

The Art of Connection: 20 Years of Socially-Engaged Art Projects @ The Yards

With Jim Mott....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.