ART | 'Renewable Futures' 

Art students are generally thought of as some of the people most willing to think differently and break through cultural norms. Pair that scene with the rapid-fire cultural shifts of the 1960s, and you've got yourself an aesthetic and ideological revolution. Many of today's notable Rochester-based artists were part of the RIT College of Art & Design — as either professors or students — in that pivotal decade. This week, "Renewable Futures: The Cultivation and propagation of creativity rooted in the 1960s" opens at RIT's University Gallery, featuring the work of some of those artists: Kathy Calderwood, Jack Clements, Tarrant Clements, Bob Conge, Carey Corea, Roger De Muth, Kurt Feuerherm, Paul Garland, Chuck Haas, Joe Hendrick, John Kastner, Fred Meyers, Antonio Petracca, Maruta Racenis, Luvon Sheppard, Judd Williams, Julie Williams, and Ken Winebrenner. The show is curated by Rick Muto of Axom Gallery, and an opening reception takes place Friday, June 28, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28, through Saturday, August 10, at University Gallery, Rochester Institute of Technology, 166 Lomb Memorial Drive, James E Booth Hall, Room 2765. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The gallery will be closed July 4-6. Free admission. 475-2866; rit.edu/fa/gallery.