May 30, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Art | Rochester ArtStream 

click to enlarge artstream.jpg

We're well into art fair season, but like most things, the pandemic has shut 'em down. But on Saturday, May 30, the collection of virtual storefronts that is ShopLocalli will host the virtual art fair, Rochester ArtStream, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  You'll find everything you'd expect at a regular art fair or festival, including fine art, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, photography, and much more, without having to elbow through crowds or find parking. And besides focusing entirely on local artists and businesses, a special feature of ShopLocalli is that you opt for same-day delivery of your purchases directly to your door.

More than 100 artists are featured on the site, and the event includes giveaways and a live stream of artists presenting giving talks, tutorials, and studio tours. The event also functions as a toiletries collection for Sample Soap, the local charity that helps underserved communities — doing work that's more important than ever.

