ART | 'Rule Breaker, Fun Maker' 

Photographer and Image City Photography Gallery founding member Dan Neuberger was a beloved fixture to the Rochester arts scene, both as a maker and staunch supporter of other creatives. I was glad to have the opportunity to get to know the joyful, impishly playful man when CITY profiled him during the run of his last solo show in 2015. We spent a few hours discussing his life, from his youth in the former Yugoslavia, to his study of chemistry and work as a research scientist for Kodak, which sent him to Paris. We pored over the simple elegance of his extensive portfolio that reflected his world travels. "I think being successful is being in love with your work," he told me.

In memory of Neuberger, who died in January, Image City is hosting "Rule Breaker, Fun Maker," an exhibit of his photographic work, through June 11. During the run of the show, Image City will also display the work of guest photographers Steve Tryon, Emily Berkson, Jared Jones, Julie Oldfield, Don Tilton, Dave Braitsch, Claudia Manchester, Tony Solpietro, Loni Titus, Michelle Turner, and Joan Weetman, and gallery partners Dick Bennett, Carl Crumley, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg, Gary Thompson, Phyllis Thompson, and Sheridan Vincent.

Image City is located at 722 University Avenue. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. The space will also be open on First Friday, June 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. 271-2540; imagecityphotographygallery.com.