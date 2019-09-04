Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019

ART | 'Scouting' 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

An art exhibition held in collaboration with ImageOut opens this week at Gallery Q, featuring mixed media work by Rochester-based artists Evan Bobrow and Kes Efstathiou. "Scouting" connects the two artists' mutual interest in landscape through their diverse perspectives and approaches to the genre. Bobrow combines technical drawing, collage, and illustration to create works that map real and imagined landscapes; Efstathiou deals conceptually with perceptions of masculinity and the consumption of nature through a blend of self-portraiture, landscape photography, and still life photographs. An opening reception will be held Friday, September 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Continues through Thursday, September 26. Gallery Q at Out Alliance, 100 College Avenue, #100. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free. 244-8640; outalliance.org.

