January 15, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Seeking Beauty' 

click to enlarge ART BY MAUREEN OUTLAW CHURCH
  • ART BY MAUREEN OUTLAW CHURCH

Maureen Outlaw Church, Anne McCune, and Phyllis Bryce Ely are three landscape painters who share a studio headquarters in The Hungerford Building. All three work with encaustic wax, which gives their work a powerful textural element. Even with a common medium, subject, and studio, the three painters' work diverges to cover a huge range of chromatic and stylistic territory. Opening this week at First Unitarian Church is "Seeking Beauty," an exhibit of the trio's new work together inspired by landscapes in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, as well as travels to the coastal regions of Ireland and England. In addition to the gallery hours listed below, the show can be viewed whenever the church is open.

A reception will be held on Friday, January 17, 6 to 8 p.m. The show is on display from January 15 to March 2, and gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. 271-9070; rochesterunitarian.org. Preview their work at maureenoutlawchurch.com; behance.net/annemccune; phyllisbryceely.com.

