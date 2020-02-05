ART-SPECIAL EVENT | Cocktails with Creatives 

MAGsocial's Cocktails with Creatives series offers a chance for members of the community to meet up in an informal setting and hear from up-and-coming Rochester artists. This installment features a variety of talented visual artists from across different media. This iteration's artists are Christy Roushey (House of Roushey), who adorns her canvases and products with floral illustrations and playful contemporary hand lettering; John Bertolone, a digital painter whose work is equal parts Alphonse Mucha and Alex Grey; and Quajay Donnell, who captures the urban landscape in photographs with an emphasis on public art and architecture. The Master of Ceremonies is John Magnus Champlin, a noted illustrator and designer, and the owner of a downright majestic beard. Tickets include one cocktail and hors d'oeuvres from Brown Hound Downtown.

Thursday, February 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Tickets $15 advance, $17 day of event. Ages 21+. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.