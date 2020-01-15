ART | 'Sprawling Visions' 

Located in the Finger Lakes village of Clifton Springs, Main Street Arts is a not-for-profit gallery that maintains an open call for art year-round. Its first show of the new decade, titled 'Sprawling Visions,' pulls together works submitted from 26 artists from around the country, over a three-year period. Executive director and curator Bradley Butler has assembled the show based around visual cues rather than a conceptual or metaphorical theme, with a result that is moody, provocative, and perfect for a winter afternoon.

A reception will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. "Sprawling Visions" is on display from Saturday, January 11, through Friday, February 14, and gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Main Street Arts, 20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. 315-462-0210; mainstreetartscs.org.