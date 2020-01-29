Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | SUNY Design Invitational 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED
  • IMAGE PROVIDED

Whether it's signage or seating, design is all around us and shapes the way we experience life. Good design can be invisible until you stop to appreciate it. The SUNY Design Invitational opens this week at The College at Brockport, presenting new work from SUNY faculty members statewide, who are both actively creating good design and teaching their skills to the next generation of designers who will shape tomorrow's world.

A reception will take place on Thursday, January 30, 4 to 6 p.m. Tower Fine Arts Gallery, 180 Holley Street, The College at Brockport. The exhibit continues through March 6. Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. 395-2805; brockport.edu/academics/fine_arts.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Black & Female in ROC: The Remix @ Visual Studies Workshop

Community Curator: At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art & Justice....

Faculty Artist Series: George Sakakeeny, bassoon @ Kilbourn Hall

Zhou Family Band @ Hatch Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.