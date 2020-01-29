ART | SUNY Design Invitational 

Whether it's signage or seating, design is all around us and shapes the way we experience life. Good design can be invisible until you stop to appreciate it. The SUNY Design Invitational opens this week at The College at Brockport, presenting new work from SUNY faculty members statewide, who are both actively creating good design and teaching their skills to the next generation of designers who will shape tomorrow's world.

A reception will take place on Thursday, January 30, 4 to 6 p.m. Tower Fine Arts Gallery, 180 Holley Street, The College at Brockport. The exhibit continues through March 6. Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. 395-2805; brockport.edu/academics/fine_arts.