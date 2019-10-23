ART | Sylvia Taylor 

Ithaca-based artist Sylvia Taylor's mixed media work incorporates relief prints, paintings, and drawings, and at first seem like simple, playful renderings of animals and humans. But each being serves as a touchstone for the way ahead through longing, loss, and the less familiar paths to come. Taylor's new solo exhibition, "The Time Between the Dog and the Wolf," opened this month at Clifton Springs' Main Street Arts, and includes dozens of intricate, large pieces as well as a "Pink Cloud" of smaller works with just one or two figures in each frame. In a provided statement, Taylor says the exhibition titled refers to between states of real or metaphoric obscurity, "when the veil is a little thinner. You sense things that you can't see and I like that space," she says.

The exhibition continues through Friday, November 15, at Main Street Arts Gallery, 20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Taylor will give an artist talk at the close of the exhibition on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. Free. 315-462-0210; mainstreetartscs.org.