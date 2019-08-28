ART | 'Take Back the Walls' 

Few artists make a living solely from their own artwork, but many teach or work in art-supporting fields that are adjacent to creation. They curate or work as exhibition preparators. Yet they continue to create their own work, after hours, on weekends, or whenever possible. Bearing this in mind, Rochester Contemporary Art Center has initiated what will be a new biennial exhibit that spotlights the work of these individuals. "Take Back the Walls" opens on Saturday, August 31, featuring the 60 artworks by 21 artists who work at 15 arts institutions and galleries across New York State. The show was juried by Karlos Carcamo, a multidisciplinary artist and a framer at the Museum of Modern Art, whose work was included in RoCo's 2013 exhibition, "Street-ish." An "Industry Night" opening reception will be held Saturday, August 31, 6-9 p.m.

"Take Back the Walls" continues through Saturday, September 21, at Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Avenue. Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday, noon to 9 p.m. $2, free to members. 461-2222; rochestercontemporary.org.