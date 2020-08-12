Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
ART TALK | ‘Centering Black Women: A Conversation About Art and Organizing’ 

Shown (left to right): Dessane Lopez Cassell (detail) by Henry Murphy, Rachel DeGuzman, Almudena Escobar López.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Shown (left to right): Dessane Lopez Cassell (detail) by Henry Murphy, Rachel DeGuzman, Almudena Escobar López.


There’s still time to catch the Memorial Art Gallery’s recent video installation acquisition, “Giverny I (NÉGRESSE IMPÉRIALE)” by artist and filmmaker Ja’Tovia Gary, which remains on view at the MAG until Saturday, August 23. A rising star in the art world, Gary uses archival images and video self-portraiture to connect the dots between colonialism, state violence, and media, considering how they together shape our perceptions around race, gender, and more specifically, Blackness. This particular iteration of Gary’s work wrenchingly contrasts footage that documents the fallout from the police shooting of Philando Castile with imagery of Gary in Monet’s gardens and archival footage of Civil Rights-era figures.

This week, MAG’s Time-Based Media Curatorial Assistant Almudena Escobar López, independent curator and writer Dessane Lopez Cassell, and art-activist and cultural curator Rachel DeGuzman will live-stream their discussion, “Centering Black Women: A Conversation About Art and Organizing,” which will address the importance of fore-fronting Black women’s voices in the current national and local contexts of both art and political organizing.

The talk takes place virtually on Thursday, August 13, from 7 to 8 p.m., and is free. Register here to access the link.

Rebecca Rafferty is CITY's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at becca@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Centering Black Women: A Conversation About Art and Organizing @ Virtual Memorial Art Gallery

Focus 45: A History of Photography Commemorating Ratification of the 19th Amendment @ George Eastman Museum

Little in the Lot: <br>"Hearts Beat Loud" (2018) @ Little Theatre

