ART TALK | ‘Virtual Tour with David Zyla: Who What Wear’ 

During the statewide shutdown, the Memorial Art Gallery emphasized the virtual versions of its MAGsocial DeTOUR℠ series, in which various individuals discuss works from the museum’s collection in fun contexts. These themed tours will still be offered virtually into the fall, with a gradual addition of some tours held in person at the gallery.
Next up is “Who What Wear,” a virtual tour with David Zyla, best-selling author and Emmy award-winning stylist to the stars, along with MAG curatorial assistant Lauren Tagliaferro and MAG engagement manager Jessica Gasbarre. Together they’ll explore ladies’ fashion from antiquity through the present day, looking at garments and accessories from an art history standpoint, and how women’s roles in the fashion industry have evolved (influencers are not a new concept!).
“Virtual Tour with David Zyla: Who What Wear” takes place Tuesday, September 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. Free, registration is required. mag.rochester.edu/events/detours
