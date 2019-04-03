Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
April 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'The Myth of the Sacred Wound' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTOS BY MEGAN MAY
  • PHOTOS BY MEGAN MAY

Flower City Arts Center's current Artist-in-Residence in photo is Megan Joy May, whose work involves taking a deep dive into healing the self in order to fully connect with others. In an artist statement, she says: "The collective wound we share is one of fear and disconnection healed only by acceptance and unconditional love for the self and other." Seeking to awaken and reconnect with the power of the divine feminine, May's work straddles various photographic practices as well as performance art. She explores selfie culture while navigating the internalized male gaze, and builds intuitive rituals for standing in her power. This weekend May's residency culminates with her exhibition and performance, "Myths of the Sacred Wound." May's exhibit and performance contains nudity.

Opening reception and performance on Saturday, April 6, 5 to 8 p.m. Photography Gallery (second floor) at Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Avenue. Performance begins promptly at 7:22 p.m. Continues through April 27. Gallery hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. 244-1730; rochesterarts.org.

