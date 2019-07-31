ART | 'The Recollector' 

Visual artist and musician Jeff Suszczynski has been creating hand-cut and -assembled photomontages and collages for 10 years. Sourcing his materials from flea-market magazines, he uses remixed imagery from the past to explore ever-relevant issues of identity, isolation, and the search for meaning. His work is featured this month in a solo exhibition, "The Recollector: A Decade of Collage by Jeff Suszczynski," on view at Lumiere Photo. The show opens on Friday, August 2, 6 to 9 p.m., with a reception featuring musical guest Lung Cycles.

Friday, August 2, through Saturday, August 31. Lumiere Photo, 100 College Avenue. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 461-4447; lumierephoto.com.