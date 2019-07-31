Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 31, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'The Recollector' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY JEFF SUSZCZYNSKI
  • art by Jeff Suszczynski

Visual artist and musician Jeff Suszczynski has been creating hand-cut and -assembled photomontages and collages for 10 years. Sourcing his materials from flea-market magazines, he uses remixed imagery from the past to explore ever-relevant issues of identity, isolation, and the search for meaning. His work is featured this month in a solo exhibition, "The Recollector: A Decade of Collage by Jeff Suszczynski," on view at Lumiere Photo. The show opens on Friday, August 2, 6 to 9 p.m., with a reception featuring musical guest Lung Cycles.

Friday, August 2, through Saturday, August 31. Lumiere Photo, 100 College Avenue. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 461-4447; lumierephoto.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5 Tue
6
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play @ The Avyarium

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play @ The Avyarium

Summer Movie: "The LEGO Movie 2: the Second Part" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

"Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" @ Little Theatre

"Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" @ Little Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 31- 6, 2019
Cover Story:
Forfeiting bail
New laws will eliminate or curb the use of money bail in New York read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.