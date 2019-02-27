ART | 'Twenty Years Later' 

"Nancy Valle & Peter Veitch, Twenty Years Later," features work by two Rochester artists whose first collaborative exhibit took place in 1999. That's right: 1999 was 20 years ago. This week you can view their recent work at Valle's studio in the Anderson Alley building, and reflect with the two artists about the changes and developments of the last two decades. Veitch creates paintings and Valle's work is ceramic mixed media, and their abstract mark-making and earthy-warm palettes complement each other well.

A First Friday reception takes place on March 1, 6 to 9 p.m., in Studio 402, Anderson Arts Building, 250 North Goodman Street. Continues through March 24; by appointment: nancy.valle@mac.com. Free.