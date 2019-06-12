ART | Western New York Pottery Festival 

The ninth annual Western New York Pottery Festival will welcome more than 20 regional and national ceramicists with the juried show's opening this weekend. Most art festivals are focused on two things: showing and selling. While that's certainly important to the artists you'll find at this festival, there will also be a large focus on educating the public. Events and demonstrations include firing Raku-style pieces, unloading a wood kiln filled earlier in the week by ceramicist Mike Carroll, and a Clay Olympics competition. Participating vendors will compete to see who can throw the tallest cylinder and the widest bowl with five pounds of clay on the wheel and five minutes on the clock.

Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Sales Pottery, 5557 East Avon Road, Avon. General admission is $2, $1 for senior citizens, and free for kids under 12; wnypottery.com.