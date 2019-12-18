Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 18, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Working with Wax 2019' 

Rochester has its fair share of art collectives, clubs and groups. Some are general gatherings based on the particular suburb where the members live, and others are more specifically geared toward an interest in one medium. Take, for example, the Rochester-based Working with Wax group, which currently an exhibit of new work by group members up at The Little Theatre Café. Led by founder and encaustic painting expert Kathryn Bevier, the group includes more than 30 artists working in a range of styles, who choose to work with beeswax as a primary medium, creating two- and three-dimensional works. In addition to individual works, the show also includes 3D pieces created in collaboration by members of the group.

Through January 3, 2020. The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Café hours are Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. Free admission. 258-0400; thelittle.org.

