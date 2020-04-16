As early intervention goes virtual, families and therapists improvise 

click to enlarge WXXI NEWS AND STEP BY STEP DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

India Hedman holds her daughter, Kaia, who has Down syndrome and is getting teletherapy from Janet Rosenberg, who is holding a doll she uses to show parents how to position their young children.

Hedman said that means she finds herself needing to manage some of the therapeutic practices that she usually leaves to Rosenberg’s expertise.



“I’m not a physical therapist. I don’t know exactly how to position my hands, and it’s hard for Janet to see that over the computer,” she said.



Rosenberg said she uses a doll to show parents like Hedman what she wants them to do.



“When I’m handling the doll, it’s like I’m actually handling the child, and I’ll put toys around to show a family how to position toys to motivate their child to move.”



Hedman said Kaia’s early intervention services include the physical therapy with Rosenberg, as well as special education and speech therapy.



Kaia’s speech therapy has ended for now, Hedman said, as her usual therapist isn’t doing virtual appointments. According to the state Health Department, an unknown number of children in early intervention have stopped getting some of the services they’re owed, either because the therapist or the child is unable to continue them virtually.



“Service delivery through teletherapy involves an audio and visual link and active participation of the parent/caregiver, which may not be feasible in every circumstance,” according to the department.



Brigit Hurley, who directs advocacy at the Rochester nonprofit The Children’s Agenda, agreed that some children don’t have living situations that are conducive to virtual therapy sessions.



With schools closed, many families have multiple young children at home vying for attention. Some don’t have reliable internet service or devices that allow video chats.





“Honestly, children at that age are developing brain connections and brain architecture at such a rapid pace that I’m concerned at how much they’re going to be behind and whether there’s going to be an ability to restore that development,” she said.

Physical therapist Janet Rosenberg holds a basket of toys that she uses in virtual early intervention therapy sessions to show caregivers how to encourage young children to move.



One is that therapists can hold appointments outside of regular office hours. Another is that parents feel empowered when, pressed into roles they don’t normally occupy, they find themselves managing some of the strategies that are usually only used by therapists.



“When a parent sees that they can support their child in this new way, that’s a really gratifying experience,” Hanson said.



