Ate days a week 

In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week.

We kicked things off with a bit on Self-care Sunday — envisioning a relaxing, slow-paced, homebody-ish day — and asked some folks what are their ideal leftovers to have on hand when they don't want to cook and don't want to leave the house. Our Monday story spotlights a few meal-delivery services, with those who have jam-packed schedules (or just haven't gotten the hang of meal planning) in mind.

We know that the ritual Taco Tuesday is sacred, so we've rounded-up a list of places to squeeze into your rotation this year, including a stand-out fact about each joint. And there's even a spot that's open for breakfast, for those of you who are most dedicated to the habit.

Wednesday's slot features some notes suggesting a bunch of food-and-drink-related things to do this year; some are reminders about tradition (Abbott's at the beach, hot dogs at the ballpark), others are new things to try out (cooking classes, learning to can). For Thursday, writer Chris Thompson spotlights some of the best places to grab a chill beverage with a gorgeous view, where you can enjoy the weather while you decompress between work and heading home for the night.

On Friday we feature a resource list of restaurants that serve or deliver food after midnight. We conclude the guide with a little DIY: CITY film critic Adam Lubitow and former CITY staffer Matt DeTurck converted three meals seen in movies into actual recipes for a summer picnic, and made the dishes. And they've shared the recipes so you can try them out, too. Bonus: look for the yellow stickers throughout that tell you which spots offer $1 oysters and when.