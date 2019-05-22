Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2019 Special Sections » Dish

Ate days a week 

In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week.

We kicked things off with a bit on Self-care Sunday — envisioning a relaxing, slow-paced, homebody-ish day — and asked some folks what are their ideal leftovers to have on hand when they don't want to cook and don't want to leave the house. Our Monday story spotlights a few meal-delivery services, with those who have jam-packed schedules (or just haven't gotten the hang of meal planning) in mind.

We know that the ritual Taco Tuesday is sacred, so we've rounded-up a list of places to squeeze into your rotation this year, including a stand-out fact about each joint. And there's even a spot that's open for breakfast, for those of you who are most dedicated to the habit.

Wednesday's slot features some notes suggesting a bunch of food-and-drink-related things to do this year; some are reminders about tradition (Abbott's at the beach, hot dogs at the ballpark), others are new things to try out (cooking classes, learning to can). For Thursday, writer Chris Thompson spotlights some of the best places to grab a chill beverage with a gorgeous view, where you can enjoy the weather while you decompress between work and heading home for the night.

On Friday we feature a resource list of restaurants that serve or deliver food after midnight. We conclude the guide with a little DIY: CITY film critic Adam Lubitow and former CITY staffer Matt DeTurck converted three meals seen in movies into actual recipes for a summer picnic, and made the dishes. And they've shared the recipes so you can try them out, too. Bonus: look for the yellow stickers throughout that tell you which spots offer $1 oysters and when.

    Scavenger Sunday

    Before the workweek begins, it's high time you relaxed Many people begin a lazy Sunday by meeting friends for brunch, but the popularity of that nebulous meal often means long waits for a table, crowded eateries, and feeling more rushed than you'd like.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    The meal ordeal

    Meal-delivery services take the guesswork out of lunch hour We've all got those friends who balance their busy lives so well that they eat three healthy meals each day.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Taco Tuesday

    Taco Tuesday is a sacred tradition, but nobody likes a stale routine. Put these joints in your rotation.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Goals

    Sign up for a cooking class at the Rochester Brainery rochesterbrainery.com

    May 22, 2019

    Patios and potables

    The evenings are longer, the weather is better.

    By Chris Thompson May 22, 2019

    <strike>Don't</strike> feed after midnight

    It's Friday night (ok, technically Saturday morning), you're still out on the town, and you're hungry again. But oops, the kitchen's closed.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Have yourself a movie little picnic

    Try out these summer recipes based on meals from films People have always taken their movie fandoms seriously.

    By Adam Lubitow and Matt DeTurck May 22, 2019

