Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 26, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Attorney General to probe alleged illegal leak to Cuomo 

By
Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE OFFICE OF GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There’s more trouble for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned on Monday amid several scandals  including a report by Attorney General Tish James that he sexually harassed 11 women.

On Thursday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE, voted to ask James to probe an alleged illegal leak by the commission to Cuomo.

The discussions during JCOPE’s executive sessions are supposed to be confidential. But two commissioners said Cuomo somehow found out that the panel— where he held the majority of appointees—wanted to open a corruption investigation into Cuomo’s former aide, Joe Percoco.

Percoco is now in federal prison after being convicted of running a bribery and kickback scheme.

The motion to involve the attorney general was brought by Gary Lavine, appointed by the Republican Senate minority leader.

Julie Garcia, a former commissioner appointed by Speaker Carl Heastie, has said that she was told by an Assembly lawyer that Cuomo called the speaker to complain about her private vote.

Another JCOPE commissioner appointed by Heastie, James Yates, has said he was a witness to the leak, and has texts, emails and other documentation to back up his claim.

The state’s inspector general, also appointed by Cuomo, investigated the matter at the time but did not interview the former governor or Heastie. Nevertheless, the report concluded that the leak accusation could not be substantiated.

click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31 Wed
1
Police Accountability Board Community Informational Session @ Livestream

Police Accountability Board Community Informational Session @ Livestream

Camp Rock the Musical: One Act Edition @ A Magical Journey Thru Stages

Camp Rock the Musical: One Act Edition @ A Magical Journey Thru Stages

Fairport Music Festival @ Village of Fairport

Fairport Music Festival @ Village of Fairport

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News