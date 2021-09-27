Auditorium Theatre joins venues requiring proof of vaccination to see a show 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ROCHESTER BROADWAY THEATRE LEAGUE

As of October 1, anyone attending Rochester's Auditorium Theatre will be required to show proof that they’ve taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to entry.By November 8, all patrons are expected to be fully vaccinated.Linda Glosser, executive vice president of the Rochester Broadway Theater League (RBTL) said the organization came to this conclusion on their own. Glosser said they have been paying attention to what other theater venues are doing around the country as well as the needs of their audience. November’s production of "Charlie and Chocolate Factory" is expected to attract families and a lot of children, many of whom can’t be vaccinated at this point.“It just seems like it’s the right time to do it given where we are with this Delta variant out there,” said Glosser. “Additionally, we recognize that we have some shows coming up that have younger person appeal, and we have an obligation to try to protect those younger audience members as well. “Earlier this month, RBTL introduced a mask requirement which Glosser said went over well with most audience members. No matter your vaccination status, RBTL is requiring patrons to wear masks continuously throughout shows.A physical vaccination card, a New York State Excelsior Pass, or digital vaccine proof from outside of the state will be needed for entry.Anyone who does not want to show proof of vaccination is encouraged to seek a refund or other accommodation from the outlet they bought the ticket from.The Blue Cross Arena began requiring vaccinations earlier this month.