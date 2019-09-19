Barnhart to take County Legislature seat 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Rachel Barnhart is expected to be seated as a Monroe County legislator in the coming days.Barnhart, the Democratic candidate for the 21st Legislative District seat, was unanimously selected Wednesday by the district’s Democratic leaders to fill a vacancy left by Mark Muoio, who resigned last month amid questions about his residency.The process of Barnhart assuming the seat is now a formality that requires the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s executive director, Brittaney Wells, to request of the legislature’s president, Joseph Carbone, that Barnhart sign paperwork confirming her as a legislator.“That could happen today or tomorrow,” Barnhart says.Barnhart will fulfill the remainder of Muoio’s term, which expires at the end of the year. She'll run for election to a two-year term in November on the Democratic ticket. She will face Working Families Party candidate Victor Sanchez, who is not actively campaigning.The 21st Legislative District covers the North Winton Village, Beechwood, and Bensonhurst neighborhoods.