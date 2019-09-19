Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 19, 2019

Barnhart to take County Legislature seat 

By
click to enlarge Rachel Barnhart - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Rachel Barnhart
Rachel Barnhart is expected to be seated as a Monroe County legislator in the coming days.

Barnhart, the Democratic candidate for the 21st Legislative District seat, was unanimously selected Wednesday by the district’s Democratic leaders to fill a vacancy left by Mark Muoio, who resigned last month amid questions about his residency.

The process of Barnhart assuming the seat is now a formality that requires the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s executive director, Brittaney Wells, to request of the legislature’s president, Joseph Carbone, that Barnhart sign paperwork confirming her as a legislator.

“That could happen today or tomorrow,” Barnhart says.

Barnhart will fulfill the remainder of Muoio’s term, which expires at the end of the year. She'll run for election to a two-year term in November on the Democratic ticket. She will face Working Families Party candidate Victor Sanchez, who is not actively campaigning.

The 21st Legislative District covers the North Winton Village, Beechwood, and Bensonhurst neighborhoods.

September 18-24, 2019
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell.

