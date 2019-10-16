Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 16, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

BAROQUE AND DANCE | 'Keyboard and Key Moves' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY J. ADAM FENSTER AND UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
The Memorial Art Gallery's season-opening concert in its Third Thursday series features an uncommon combination of keyboard music and dance called "Keyboard and Key Moves: Baroque Explorations in Synesthesia." While the performance will certainly showcase Eastman School of Music's beautiful Italian Baroque Organ, played here by Stephen Kennedy, an accompanying dance component that imagines aristocratic life in a French court invigorates the presentation. Choreographer, dancer, and guest historian Catherine Turocy — along with the New York Baroque Dance Company's Alexis Silver — will perform, with additional musical accompaniment from harpsichordist Lisa Goode Crawford. François Couperin and Jean-Philippe Rameau are among the highlighted composers. The following day, Turocy and Crawford will present a lecture and musical demonstration entitled "Secrets of Performance."

"Keyboard and Key Moves" takes place Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m. and the "Secrets of Performance" lecture is Friday, October 18, 3 p.m., at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Both events are free with gallery admission, which is half-priced on Thursday after 5 p.m. and free to UR students. 276-8900. mag.rochester.edu.

