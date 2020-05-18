Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 18, 2020 Restaurants » Consumables

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Beach beer 

By
click to enlarge For its 60th anniversary, Marge's Lakeside in has collaborated with Three Heads Brewing on a beerified version of its classic Rum Runner cocktail.

PHOTO PROVIDED

For its 60th anniversary, Marge's Lakeside in has collaborated with Three Heads Brewing on a beerified version of its classic Rum Runner cocktail.


Ah, the feelings of summer. The smell of barbecue wafting through the air, the sound of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” blaring through a worn stereo, the sensation of warm sand between your toes, and for Irondequoit natives like myself, the taste of Marge’s Lakeside Inn’s Rum Runner.

More a season-long beach party than a straightforward bar, Marge’s has been a key feature of the Seabreeze community since 1960, with a particular emphasis on frozen cocktails.

“I don’t even know how many years ago it was now, but we went down to New Orleans and had tried these frozen drinks, and these weren’t foo-foo drinks, these were kickass,” says Marge’s owner Francine Beth. “You’d feel them before you got fat.”

Marge’s follows the classic Rum Runner formula of pineapple and orange juice, rum, sour mix, and banana and blackberry liqueur. Beth stands by Marge’s take on that classic as the best version she’s ever had.

“There’s just no other out there like it,” she says.

In honor of Marge’s 60th birthday this year, the classic frozen drink is getting beerified through a collaboration with Three Heads Brewing.

Beth approached local beer distributor Wright Beverage about doing something special for Marge’s anniversary, and the company hooked her up with its client Three Heads for a custom beer.

Three Heads’ beer version of the Rum Runner, dubbed Tiki Blonde Ale, features a 5.3 percent simple, Magnum-hopped wheat ale base with copious additions of orange, pineapple, banana, guava, blackberries, and lime.

“When we were first deciding to do this we started thinking, ‘Okay, do we make a special IPA? What should we make?’” says Three Heads co-owner Dan Nothnagle. “We landed on making a beerish version of one of their frozen drinks.”

“Beerish” is a good word, given the “ridiculous” amount of fruit Nothnagle says went into the brew.

“It’s hard to know the poundage, but I know we used about 10 five-gallon drums of concentrate, and a drum of guava puree,” he says.

Three Heads is brewing 60 barrels of Tiki Blonde, a portion of which is heading into barrels with a new pitch of funky microbial friends. Beth is pleased with an early tasting of the ale.

“You know, I don’t really like beer, but I like this beer,” she says.

Tiki Blonde will be available at Three Heads and Marge’s beginning Wednesday, May 20, with further distribution to Wegmans and other stores planned for the future.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. Feedback on this article can be directed to Rebecca Rafferty, CITY's arts & entertainment editor, at becca@rochester-citynews.com.

click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , ,

More Consumables »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
18 Tue
19 Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24
Virtual Discussion: "The Wolf House" (2018) @ Virtual Little Theatre

Virtual Discussion: "The Wolf House" (2018) @ Virtual Little Theatre

FB Live event with panelists Mike Boas (Filmmaker/Owner, Mad Dog Movies), John...
Serve Me The Sky Book Club @ Writers & Books

Serve Me The Sky Book Club @ Writers & Books

May 20: "Pachinko," by Min Jin Lee June 10: "Red, White &...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.