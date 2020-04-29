Bello proposes 10-20% 'hazard pay' for Monroe County workers 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“Every day, thousands of Monroe County employees show up to work on the frontlines of our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk in order to ensure our loved ones are cared for, the most vulnerable among us are protected, our community remains safe and healthy, and the delivery of critical county services continues," Bello said in a statement issued Wednesday. "These are our child welfare investigators, nurses, sheriff’s deputies and many others to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. I’m grateful that the federal government has provided the funding and guidance necessary, and for the partnership of our county legislators, to allow us to recognize the greater risks they face while continuing to serve our community.”