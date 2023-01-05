Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 05, 2023 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Bello signs bill creating six majority-Black legislative districts in Rochester 

By
click to enlarge County Executive Adam Bello signs a redistricting plan passed by the Monroe County Legislature in December. - PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE
  • PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE
  • County Executive Adam Bello signs a redistricting plan passed by the Monroe County Legislature in December.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Thursday signed legislation that will redraw the boundaries of all 29 districts of the County Legislature, capping a yearlong political feud.

Bello added his signature to the deal immediately after a legally required public hearing on the matter, which lasted less than a minute and drew no speakers.

“This will give certainty to residents, to potential candidates who are running where their potential boundaries are and I want to thank all parties for working together on this,” Bello said after the hearing.

Specifically, the legislation creates six majority-Black districts in the impoverished neighborhoods ringing downtown Rochester. The Legislature passed the plan 27-2 in late December. The deal was a compromise between Legislature President Sabrina LaMar and Bello, who had previously vetoed two other proposals passed by legislators.

LaMar, a Democrat who caucuses with the Republicans, had previously championed a plan that would have created five majority-Black districts covering the neighborhoods around downtown. After that plan passed the Legislature, Bello vetoed it on the grounds that he believed “it reduces opportunities for communities of color to elect their candidates of choice to the County Legislature.”

Bello and LaMar then publicly released their own proposals, both of which included six majority-Black districts around downtown, which led to negotiations and the final redistricting plan.

The approved map will likely bring an end to two federal lawsuits filed against the county and the Legislature over the redistricting process, which is required by law every 10 years.

The Monroe County Board of Elections hopes to release detailed maps of the districts within two to three weeks, according to Republican Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay.

Jeremy Moule is CITY’s deputy editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10 Wed
11
Rap sheet/Fingerprinting Workshop for Justice-Involved people @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Rap sheet/Fingerprinting Workshop for Justice-Involved people @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

To minimize barriers from an arrest and conviction record, know what’s on...
Oscar Movie Night @ Fairport Public Library

Oscar Movie Night @ Fairport Public Library

Join us on the 1st Thursday night of the month for an...
Reading with Nishant Batsha @ Writers & Books

Reading with Nishant Batsha @ Writers & Books

Nishant Batsha will be in conversation with Joshua Dubler Spanning from the...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2023 CITY News