October 23, 2019 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Favorites
Best answers 

By
click to enlarge best-answers.jpg

(Best Outdoor Dining)

"You'd be surprised at the dumpsters worth scoping out during our seven-month winters."

(Most Important Local News Story)

"I got poison ivy or oak or sumac."

(Most Important Local News Story of 2019)

"LOL, the impending Cereal Bar War of 2019"

"Naked guy in Hamlin, carrying a cat"

"Running out of White Claws!"

(Most Important Local News Story Ignored in 2019)

"I lost 30 pounds and no one noticed."

(Best Local Filmmaker)

"Kodak"

(Best Local TV News Station)

"Who works for who now?"

(Best Local Film Festival)

"Out...christ, my memory is not working."

(Best Local Recreational Sports League)

"Drinking by my pool"

(Best Place to Dance)

"Wegmans"

(Best Place to Meet Singles)

"I swear to God, if it's Wegmans again I'm going to lose my mind."

(Best Place to Buy a Gift)

"Why buy when love is free, especially if you're broke?"

(Best Book Written by a Local Author)

"Killjoy Jukebox" (meant to be "Joytime Killbox," by Brian Wood)

(Best Secondhand Store)

"Not Show World"

(Best Mediterranean Restaurant)

"Goulash Greek Sweets"

