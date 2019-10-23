Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 23, 2019 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Favorites
Best Arts & Entertainment 

click to enlarge best-arts.jpg

BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND

Joywave

@joywavemusic; joywavemusic.com

Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People | Sirens and Sailors | Teagan and the Tweeds

BEST LOCAL SOLO MUSICIAN

Teagan Ward

facebook.com/teaganwardmusic.com; teaganward.com

Mikaela Davis | Cammy Enaharo | Jon Lewis

BEST LOCAL HIP-HOP ACT

Moses Rockwell

mosesrockwell.bandcamp.com

Benny Beyond | MdotCoop | Tyreckdagoat

BEST LOCAL ALBUM OF 2019

"Things I Remember from Earth" by Maybird

Maybirdmusic.com

"Elephino" by Elephino | "Lung Cycles" by Lung Cycles | "Purple, Green, and Yellow" by Ananmon

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE (ARENA/LARGE VENUE)

CMAC

3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. (585) 394-4400; cmacevents.com

Blue Cross Arena | Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre | Main Street Armory

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE (CLUB/SMALL VENUE)

Anthology

336 East Avenue, (585) 484-1964; anthologylive.com

Abilene | Bug Jar | Flour City Station

BEST LIVE DJ

DJ Kalifornia

kaliforniaentertainment.com

DJ Chreath | DJ Darkwave | Tim Tones

BEST LOCAL AUTHOR

Bethany Snyder

@bigfitdeal; bethanysnyder.com

Georgia Beers | Gary Craig | Brian Wood

BEST LOCAL POET

Rachel McKibbens

@rachelmckibbens; rachelmckibbens.com

Anthony Blake | Charlie Cote | Jacob Rakovan

BEST LOCALLY WRITTEN BOOK OF 2019

"Love Like Sky" by Leslie Youngblood

lesliecyoungblood.com/love-like-sky

"22 Minutes: The USS Vincennes and the Tragedy of Savo Island: A Lifetime Survival Story" by Jeff Spevak | "Gavin Goode" by David Seaburn | "Without a Prayer: The Death of Lucas Leonard and How One Church Became a Cult" by Susan Ashline

BEST PERFORMANCE PRODUCED BY A RESIDENT THEATER VENUE

"Hamilton"

at Rochester Broadway Theatre League, rbtl.org

"Newsies" at JCC CenterStage | "Revival: The Resurrection of Son House" at Geva Theatre Centre | "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Blackfriars Theatre

BEST PERFORMANCE PRODUCED BY A LOCAL THEATER GROUP

Grey Noise Theatre Co.'s "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" at The Avyarium

Greynoisetheatre.org; avyarium.com

DVC's "At Swim, Two Boys" at MuCCC | Out of Pocket Productions' "Barbecue Apocalypse" at MuCCC | Dangerous Signs' "Man of La Mancha" at MuCCC

BEST LOCAL THEATER COMPANY

Geva Theatre Center

75 Woodbury Boulevard, (585) 232-4382; gevatheatre.org

Blackfriars Theatre | Grey Noise Theatre Co. | WallByrd Theatre Co. | Out of Pocket, Inc.

BEST LOCAL STAND-UP COMEDIAN

Woody Battaglia

@woodybattaglia; facebook.com/woodybattagliacomedy

Ilhan Ali | Dario Joseph | Malcolm Whitfield

BEST LOCAL COMEDY GROUP

Nuts & Bolts Comedy Improv

facebook.com/nabcomedy

EstroFest | Polite Ink. | Unleashed

BEST LOCAL DANCE COMPANY

Garth Fagan Dance

50 Chestnut Street, (585) 454-3260; garthfagandance.org

PUSH Physical Theatre | Rochester City Ballet | Sirens & Stilettos Cabaret

BEST LOCAL ARTIST

Shawn Dunwoody

@shawndunwoody; shawndunwoody.com

Jason Dorofy | Stacey Rowe | Sarah C. Rutherford

BEST ART EXHIBIT OF 2019

Monet's Waterloo Bridge at Memorial Art Gallery

mag.rochester.edu

6x6x2019 at Rochester Contemporary Art Center | "Just Folks" at RIT's City Art Space | "Sass Menagerie" at Whitman Works

BEST ART GALLERY

Memorial Art Gallery

500 University Avenue. (585) 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu

ARTISANworks | Rochester Contemporary Art Center | UUU Art Collective

BEST LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

Jim Montanus

@jamesmontanus; montanusphotography.com

Will Cornfield | Gerry Szymanski | Aaron Winters

BEST LOCAL FILMMAKER

Scott Fitzgerald

@fairportpicts; fairportpictures.com

Alex Freeman | David Marshall | Linda Moroney

BEST LOCAL FILM FESTIVAL

Rochester International Film Festival

rochesterfilmfest.org

ImageOut | Rochester International Jewish Film Festival | One Take Film Festival

BEST LOCAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Rochester International Jazz Festival

rochesterjazz.com

Fairport Canal Days | Lilac Festival | Party in the Park

BEST LOCAL ARTS FESTIVAL

Corn Hill Arts Festival

cornhillartsfestival.com

Clothesline | Lilac Festival | Park Ave Summer Art Festival

BEST LOCAL CULTURAL FESTIVAL

ROC Pride Fest

rocpridefest.org

Annunciation Greek Festival | Puerto Rican Festival | Rochester Black Pride | St. Josaphat's Ukranian Festival

BEST FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

Food Truck Rodeo

cityofrochester.gov/foodtruckrodeo

Flour City Brewers Fest | Foodlink Festival of Food | Rochester Real Beer Expo

BEST LOCAL FAMILY-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION

Strong National Museum of Play

1 Manhattan Square Drive, (585) 263-2700; museumofplay.org

Rochester Museum & Science Center | Seabreeze | Seneca Park Zoo

BEST LOCAL DRAG PERFORMER

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Kashadavis.com; @mrskashadavis

DeeDee DuBois | Kyla Minx | Wednesday Westwood

