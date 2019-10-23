BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND
Joywave
@joywavemusic; joywavemusic.com
Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People | Sirens and Sailors | Teagan and the Tweeds
BEST LOCAL SOLO MUSICIAN
Teagan Ward
facebook.com/teaganwardmusic.com; teaganward.com
Mikaela Davis | Cammy Enaharo | Jon Lewis
BEST LOCAL HIP-HOP ACT
Moses Rockwell
Benny Beyond | MdotCoop | Tyreckdagoat
BEST LOCAL ALBUM OF 2019
"Things I Remember from Earth" by Maybird
"Elephino" by Elephino | "Lung Cycles" by Lung Cycles | "Purple, Green, and Yellow" by Ananmon
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE (ARENA/LARGE VENUE)
CMAC
3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. (585) 394-4400; cmacevents.com
Blue Cross Arena | Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre | Main Street Armory
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE (CLUB/SMALL VENUE)
Anthology
336 East Avenue, (585) 484-1964; anthologylive.com
Abilene | Bug Jar | Flour City Station
BEST LIVE DJ
DJ Kalifornia
DJ Chreath | DJ Darkwave | Tim Tones
BEST LOCAL AUTHOR
Bethany Snyder
@bigfitdeal; bethanysnyder.com
Georgia Beers | Gary Craig | Brian Wood
BEST LOCAL POET
Rachel McKibbens
@rachelmckibbens; rachelmckibbens.com
Anthony Blake | Charlie Cote | Jacob Rakovan
BEST LOCALLY WRITTEN BOOK OF 2019
"Love Like Sky" by Leslie Youngblood
lesliecyoungblood.com/love-like-sky
"22 Minutes: The USS Vincennes and the Tragedy of Savo Island: A Lifetime Survival Story" by Jeff Spevak | "Gavin Goode" by David Seaburn | "Without a Prayer: The Death of Lucas Leonard and How One Church Became a Cult" by Susan Ashline
BEST PERFORMANCE PRODUCED BY A RESIDENT THEATER VENUE
"Hamilton"
at Rochester Broadway Theatre League, rbtl.org
"Newsies" at JCC CenterStage | "Revival: The Resurrection of Son House" at Geva Theatre Centre | "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Blackfriars Theatre
BEST PERFORMANCE PRODUCED BY A LOCAL THEATER GROUP
Grey Noise Theatre Co.'s "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" at The Avyarium
Greynoisetheatre.org; avyarium.com
DVC's "At Swim, Two Boys" at MuCCC | Out of Pocket Productions' "Barbecue Apocalypse" at MuCCC | Dangerous Signs' "Man of La Mancha" at MuCCC
BEST LOCAL THEATER COMPANY
Geva Theatre Center
75 Woodbury Boulevard, (585) 232-4382; gevatheatre.org
Blackfriars Theatre | Grey Noise Theatre Co. | WallByrd Theatre Co. | Out of Pocket, Inc.
BEST LOCAL STAND-UP COMEDIAN
Woody Battaglia
@woodybattaglia; facebook.com/woodybattagliacomedy
Ilhan Ali | Dario Joseph | Malcolm Whitfield
BEST LOCAL COMEDY GROUP
Nuts & Bolts Comedy Improv
EstroFest | Polite Ink. | Unleashed
BEST LOCAL DANCE COMPANY
Garth Fagan Dance
50 Chestnut Street, (585) 454-3260; garthfagandance.org
PUSH Physical Theatre | Rochester City Ballet | Sirens & Stilettos Cabaret
BEST LOCAL ARTIST
Shawn Dunwoody
@shawndunwoody; shawndunwoody.com
Jason Dorofy | Stacey Rowe | Sarah C. Rutherford
BEST ART EXHIBIT OF 2019
Monet's Waterloo Bridge at Memorial Art Gallery
6x6x2019 at Rochester Contemporary Art Center | "Just Folks" at RIT's City Art Space | "Sass Menagerie" at Whitman Works
BEST ART GALLERY
Memorial Art Gallery
500 University Avenue. (585) 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu
ARTISANworks | Rochester Contemporary Art Center | UUU Art Collective
BEST LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER
Jim Montanus
@jamesmontanus; montanusphotography.com
Will Cornfield | Gerry Szymanski | Aaron Winters
BEST LOCAL FILMMAKER
Scott Fitzgerald
@fairportpicts; fairportpictures.com
Alex Freeman | David Marshall | Linda Moroney
BEST LOCAL FILM FESTIVAL
Rochester International Film Festival
ImageOut | Rochester International Jewish Film Festival | One Take Film Festival
BEST LOCAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
Rochester International Jazz Festival
Fairport Canal Days | Lilac Festival | Party in the Park
BEST LOCAL ARTS FESTIVAL
Corn Hill Arts Festival
Clothesline | Lilac Festival | Park Ave Summer Art Festival
BEST LOCAL CULTURAL FESTIVAL
ROC Pride Fest
Annunciation Greek Festival | Puerto Rican Festival | Rochester Black Pride | St. Josaphat's Ukranian Festival
BEST FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL
Food Truck Rodeo
cityofrochester.gov/foodtruckrodeo
Flour City Brewers Fest | Foodlink Festival of Food | Rochester Real Beer Expo
BEST LOCAL FAMILY-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION
Strong National Museum of Play
1 Manhattan Square Drive, (585) 263-2700; museumofplay.org
Rochester Museum & Science Center | Seabreeze | Seneca Park Zoo
BEST LOCAL DRAG PERFORMER
Mrs. Kasha Davis
Kashadavis.com; @mrskashadavis
DeeDee DuBois | Kyla Minx | Wednesday Westwood
