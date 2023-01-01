Best Bar to Drink Alone: Lux Lounge 

click to enlarge
Lux Lounge
Lux Lounge is located at 666 South Ave.
666 South Ave. | "We don't do phone"
lux666.com
Drinking solo? There’s plenty to keep you entertained at this South Wedge watering hole. If you feel chatty, take a seat around the outdoor stove to warm up and converse with the steady cast of characters that hang around Lux. There’s also a much-loved and heavily used jukebox and cool art to keep your senses occupied. However, if you just want people to leave you alone, that’s doable, too. Park yourself at the corner of the bar and do your thing. The barroom is dark, even in broad daylight, so you’ve got some cover. After all, Lux also won best dive bar.
Finalists: Nox | ROAR | Skylark
The Cub Room
739 South Clinton Ave. | 585-504-2790
thecubroomroc.com
There’s no point in sugarcoating it: I’ve been stood up at The Cub Room a couple of times. But since the bar has an awesome selection of whiskies, I just stuck around for a bit and had a pleasant drink or two. I never knew I could enjoy being brushed off so much. The Cub Room is lit warmly and dimly, a nod to the speakeasies of old it was modeled after, and the patrons don’t waste their time gawking at the lone figure perched at the gorgeous wood bar. The atmosphere is laid back and you feel comfortable there all on your own. Additionally, the barkeeps are good conversationalists — I chat with them whether I’m alone or with others. But you can easily enjoy your drink in quiet solitude, if that’s more your speed. — JEREMY MOULE
