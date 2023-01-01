Best Biking Trail: Erie Canalway Trail 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON

James W. Johnson with his kids Avri Mae, 6, and James Jr., 4.

Erie Canalway Trail: The bike route that keeps on going, and going, and going



eriecanalway.org

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON

Cema and her sister, Irene, along the canal.

click image

The Erie Canal, which was completed in 1825 and greatly accelerated westward expansion and the economic ascendancy of New York, has been called “the nation’s first superhighway.” It is only apropos that CITY readers recognize its namesake recreation trail as the best place to hop on a bike and move.At more than 360 miles long, the Erie Canalway Trail connects Greater Rochester to Buffalo and Albany. Millions of cyclists spend time on the trail, which is almost entirely off-road and paved, according to the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York.Susan Levin is one of those riders. Hailing from Chicago, Levin lives and works in the Rochester area, and she’s a year-round bike commuter. She said the trail is ideal for recreation.“It’s not a direct route, but for recreational riding, it’s pretty outstanding,” she said.She has some tips for beginners.She recommends visiting REI, the outdoor gear store in CityGate where she works, and talking to people there about bikes. The trail is accessible from the parking lot and leads riders to nearby villages, where there are coffee shops, restaurants, and bathrooms.“You don’t have to go very far, eight miles to Pittsford, eight miles back, that’s a big ride for a beginner,” Levin said.If 16 miles sounds like a few too many, you can also start in Pittsford, which has a CITY reader’s favorite shop in Towpath Bike located right along the canal trail. Or, Levin says you can easily park in Genesee Valley Park and just ride as far as you’d like.“Even if you only go out a mile and come back, you’ll know what you need to do to go 2 miles the next time, 4 miles the next, and more after that,” Levin said. “Just go slow and don’t overthink it.”The Erie Canalway Trail won the top spot in our poll, but Levin said it’s hard for her to pick favorites when we have other trails, like the Genesee Valley Riverway.“They’re all amazing,” she said. “I like the canal trail because it’s paved, and it’s secluded in some very, very nice nature.” — DAVID STREEVER