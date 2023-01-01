Best Day Hike: Letchworth State Park 

click to enlarge
Letchworth State Park
Letchworth State Park is known as "The Grand Canyon of the East."
1 Letchworth State Park, Castile | 585-493-3600
parks.ny.gov
Letchworth State Park is packed with plenty of varying vistas, from the flat, woody areas that intersect with easy-going footpaths to hilly, sometimes near-mountainous trails. But the big attraction is the eponymous gorge, often called the “Grand Canyon of the East.” Views of the glacial formation from the high points of the Gorge Trail are truly awe-inspiring and humbling. The Gorge Trail itself is a challenge even for seasoned hikers, running 14 miles out-and-back and changing more than 2,000 feet in elevation.
Lucien Morin Park
Lucien Morin Park
1135 Empire Blvd., Penfield | 585-753-PARK
monroecounty.gov/parks-wetlands
Lucien Morin Park can be easily accessed off Empire Boulevard, directly across the street from Irondequoit Bay. The park, named after a former Monroe County executive, boasts three trails, the longest of which is the Lucien Morin Trail. That 5.4-mile loop runs through relatively dense woodland overlooking marshes and Irondequoit Creek, and can be accessed from a lot next door to K2 Brothers Brewing Company. Don’t let its suburban location fool you. Lucien Morin Trail can pose quite a challenge, with its quick changes in elevation. It’s an up-and-downer at its core, and a hell of a workout taken at a brisk pace. Or take it slow and soak in the scenery. There’s plenty of it to go around. — GINO FANELLI
