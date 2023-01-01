Best Day Trip with Kids: Seabreeze 

Not so big that you can’t see and ride everything in a single visit, and not so small that you feel like you’re at the local fireman’s carnival. Seabreeze has everything from kiddie rides to thrilling adult and family rides. And don’t forget the waterpark! Pro tips: Bring a wagon, bring a well-stocked cooler, and arrive early enough to snag a table in one of the picnic areas to use as home base.
Genesee Country Village & Museum | Hamlin Beach State Park | Letchworth State Park
Nestled between cherry orchards and Lake Ontario in the heart of Niagara County’s fruit belt, about an hour’s drive west from Rochester, this tiny amusement park is a vestige of a bygone era with bygone prices. The nonprofit park bills itself as a “vintage kiddy park” and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The park features about a dozen lovingly-restored pint-sized rides and games from the 1920s through the 1950s that recall the heyday of homey seaside resorts before sprawling theme parks drove them to the brink of extinction. In the background, a 1930s Wurlitzer band organ hoots out tunes as repetitive as the surf. The attractions cater to children no taller than 52 inches, and each costs just 25 cents to ride or play. There is no entry fee. Take little ones with $20 in your pocket and you will be a richer person by the end of the day. — DAVID ANDREATTA
Mad Hatter’s in Irondequoit offers an impressive array of hemp, CBD, and cannabis products, a mind-boggling selection of pipes, bongs, bubblers, and bowls, as well as boutique cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.
With 11 pristine lakes nestled between breathtaking bucolic hillsides, waterfront hotels, world-class wineries and breweries at every turn, and dining options that range from fine to farm-to-table low-key, there’s plenty to love about the region.
When the sun sets and the lights of the city are twinkling far below, there is nothing but darkness between the water and the heavens, making the elevated hilltop at Cobbs Hill Park the perfect spot to take in the night sky.
The six tennis courts, which were renovated with upgraded lighting in 2013, are some of the most used among the three dozen or so in the city. Getting on a court, especially early on a pleasant summer morning, often requires a wait time.
Beers of the World is a shop whose name speaks for itself. Whether your tastes lie in the Costa Rican mainstay Pilsen or a Russian Imperial Stout from Saint Petersburg’s Baltika Brewing, there’s a little something for everyone here.
Health-minded customers order power tonics, smoothies, and juice flights at the counter, or choose from the juices and fermented items in the grab-and-go coolers. A set of juices ideal for a cleanse can be custom ordered.
What goes great with Jeremiah's award-winning wings? Watching football, of course. And baseball, and hockey, and soccer, and basketball, and anything that involves athletes running, jumping, and throwing things in ways impossible for us mere mortals.
Founded in Henrietta, Tai-Chi is now a national chain. It first introduced Rochester to the sushi burrito, or sushirrito, a San Francisco-originated treat representing the sheer audacity of American cuisine.
You’d be hard-pressed to not find exactly what you’re looking for, no matter how esoteric, in the Public Market’s wide array of fresh local produce, meats, dairy, eggs, and high-quality fresh seafood and imported goods.
Known as founders of Rochester’s food truck scene, Le Petit Poutine serves its classic Canadian combination of fries, gravy, and cheese curds with a sprinkling of thyme to thousands of hungry customers every year.
The Pittsford Farms Dairy was founded in 1888 and was once best known for its scientific agriculture and prize-winning Jersey cattle. Today, the dairy is best known for its delectable, made-from-scratch ice cream.
Penny Sterling burst onto the local performing arts scene in 2016 with “A Spy in the House of Men: A One-Woman Show With Balls,” recounting her decades-long journey of transitioning from a man to a woman.
This year, some 10,349 discerning CITY readers cast 426,656 votes to determine the Best of Rochester winners across 110 categories. Here, we present the top picks of the people, places, and things that make Rochester home.