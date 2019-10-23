Best Food & Drink 

BEST FOOD AND DRINK
BEST PIZZA
The Pizza Stop
Several area locations; pizzastop1.com
Mark's Pizzeria | Pontillo's Pizzeria | Salvatore's
BEST BURGER
Bill Gray's
Many area locations. billgrays.com
The Gate House | Restaurant Good Luck | Swillburger
BEST BARBECUE
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, (585) 325-7090; dinosaurbarbque.com
Good Smoke BBQ | Sticky Lips | Texas Bar-B-Q Joint
BEST WINGS
Jeremiah's Tavern
Several area locations. Jeremiahstavern.com
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que | The Distillery | Duff's Famous Wings | Windjammers Bar and Grill
BEST FISH FRY
The Old Toad
227 Alexander Street. (585) 232-2626; theoldtoad.com
Bill Gray's | Captain Jim's Fish Market | Davies Seafood
BEST PLACE FOR A ROCHESTER "PLATE"
Dogtown
691 Monroe Avenue. dogtownhots.com
Henrietta Hots | Nick Tahou Hots | Steve T. Hots & Potatoes
BEST BAGEL
Balsam Bagels
288 North Winton Road, (585) 482-5080; balsambagels.com
Bagel Land | Brownstein's Deli & Bakery | Wegmans
BEST FRIED CAKES/DOUGHNUTS
Ridge Donut Café
1600 Portland Avenue, (585) 342-5236; ridgedonuts.com
Boxcar Donuts & Fried Chicken | Donuts Delite | Misfit Doughnuts & Treats
BEST FOOD CART/FOOD TRUCK
Le Petit Poutine
@lepetitpoutine. Lepetitpoutine.com
Kocina Stingray Sushifusion | Marty's Meats | Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food
BEST DINER
Highland Park Diner
960 South Clinton Avenue, (585) 461-5040
Jay's Diner | The Original Steve's Diner | South Wedge Diner
BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, (585) 256-5980; salenas.com
Monte Alban Mexican Grill | Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food | Old Pueblo Grill
BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Mr. Dominic's
4699 Lake Avenue, (585) 730-5444; 99 South Main Street, Fairport, (585) 598-3988. mrdominics.com
Guido's Pasta Villa | Restaurant Fiorella | Rocco
BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT
Naan-Tastic
100 Marketplace Drive, (585) 434-1400; naan-tastic.com
India House | Tandoor of India | Thali of India
BEST MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Aladdin's
646 Monroe Avenue, (585) 442-5000; 8 Schoen Place, Pittsford, (585) 264-9000. myaladdins.com
Cedar Mediterranean | Sinbad's | Voula's Greek Sweets
BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
Peppa Pot
133 Gregory Street, (585) 473-3663; eatatpeppapot.com
Carribean Heritage Restaurant | D'Mangu | Natural Vibes Jerk Hut
BEST ASIAN RESTAURANT
Han Noodle Bar
687 Monroe Avenue, (585) 242-7333; hannoodlebar.com
Chen Garden | Flavors of Asia | Thai.Mii.Up
BEST SUSHI
California Rollin
274 North Goodman Street, (585) 271-8990; californiarollin.com
Next Door by Wegmans | Plum Garden | Wegmans
BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN EATS
The Owl House
75 Marshall Street, (585) 360-2920; owlhouserochester.com
Aladdin's | The Red Fern | Voula's Greek Sweets
BEST CHEF
Joe Zolnierowski
At Nosh (47 Russell Street, (585) 445-8700. noshroc.com) and Old Pueblo Grill (55 Russell Street, (585) 730-8057; oldpueblogrillroc.com)
Mark Cupolo (Rocco / Rella) | Steven Eakins (Radio Social) | Dan Martello (Restaurant Good Luck / Cure)
BEST COFFEE
Java's
16 Gibbs Street, (585) 232-4820; javascafe.com
Fuego Coffee Roasters | Glen Edith Coffee Roasters | Ugly Duck Coffee
BEST BARISTA
Rory Van Grol at Ugly Duck Coffee
89 Charlotte Street. Uglyduckcoffee.com
Tony Colon (Fuego) | Virginia McDonald (Fuego) | Jessica Stroud Sapia (Café Sasso)
BEST OUTDOOR DINING
Genesee Brew House
25 Cataract Street, (585) 263-9200; geneseebeer.com
The Owl House | Pane Vino | TRATA
BEST CHEAP EATS
Dogtown
691 Monroe Avenue, (585) 271-6620; dogtownhots.com
Cedar Mediterranean | John's Tex-Mex | Old Pueblo Grill
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Old Pueblo Grill
55 Russell Street, (585) 730-8057; oldpueblogrillroc.com
REDD | Rella | Vern's
