October 23, 2019

.
Favorites
Best Food & Drink 

click to enlarge best-food-and-drink.jpg

BEST FOOD AND DRINK

BEST PIZZA

The Pizza Stop

Several area locations; pizzastop1.com

Mark's Pizzeria | Pontillo's Pizzeria | Salvatore's

BEST BURGER

Bill Gray's

Many area locations. billgrays.com

The Gate House | Restaurant Good Luck | Swillburger

BEST BARBECUE

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, (585) 325-7090; dinosaurbarbque.com

Good Smoke BBQ | Sticky Lips | Texas Bar-B-Q Joint

BEST WINGS

Jeremiah's Tavern

Several area locations. Jeremiahstavern.com

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que | The Distillery | Duff's Famous Wings | Windjammers Bar and Grill

BEST FISH FRY

The Old Toad

227 Alexander Street. (585) 232-2626; theoldtoad.com

Bill Gray's | Captain Jim's Fish Market | Davies Seafood

BEST PLACE FOR A ROCHESTER "PLATE"

Dogtown

691 Monroe Avenue. dogtownhots.com

Henrietta Hots | Nick Tahou Hots | Steve T. Hots & Potatoes

BEST BAGEL

Balsam Bagels

288 North Winton Road, (585) 482-5080; balsambagels.com

Bagel Land | Brownstein's Deli & Bakery | Wegmans

BEST FRIED CAKES/DOUGHNUTS

Ridge Donut Café

1600 Portland Avenue, (585) 342-5236; ridgedonuts.com

Boxcar Donuts & Fried Chicken | Donuts Delite | Misfit Doughnuts & Treats

BEST FOOD CART/FOOD TRUCK

Le Petit Poutine

@lepetitpoutine. Lepetitpoutine.com

Kocina Stingray Sushifusion | Marty's Meats | Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food

BEST DINER

Highland Park Diner

960 South Clinton Avenue, (585) 461-5040

Jay's Diner | The Original Steve's Diner | South Wedge Diner

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, (585) 256-5980; salenas.com

Monte Alban Mexican Grill | Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food | Old Pueblo Grill

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Mr. Dominic's

4699 Lake Avenue, (585) 730-5444; 99 South Main Street, Fairport, (585) 598-3988. mrdominics.com

Guido's Pasta Villa | Restaurant Fiorella | Rocco

BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT

Naan-Tastic

100 Marketplace Drive, (585) 434-1400; naan-tastic.com

India House | Tandoor of India | Thali of India

BEST MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

Aladdin's

646 Monroe Avenue, (585) 442-5000; 8 Schoen Place, Pittsford, (585) 264-9000. myaladdins.com

Cedar Mediterranean | Sinbad's | Voula's Greek Sweets

BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

Peppa Pot

133 Gregory Street, (585) 473-3663; eatatpeppapot.com

Carribean Heritage Restaurant | D'Mangu | Natural Vibes Jerk Hut

BEST ASIAN RESTAURANT

Han Noodle Bar

687 Monroe Avenue, (585) 242-7333; hannoodlebar.com

Chen Garden | Flavors of Asia | Thai.Mii.Up

BEST SUSHI

California Rollin

274 North Goodman Street, (585) 271-8990; californiarollin.com

Next Door by Wegmans | Plum Garden | Wegmans

BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN EATS

The Owl House

75 Marshall Street, (585) 360-2920; owlhouserochester.com

Aladdin's | The Red Fern | Voula's Greek Sweets

BEST CHEF

Joe Zolnierowski

At Nosh (47 Russell Street, (585) 445-8700. noshroc.com) and Old Pueblo Grill (55 Russell Street, (585) 730-8057; oldpueblogrillroc.com)

Mark Cupolo (Rocco / Rella) | Steven Eakins (Radio Social) | Dan Martello (Restaurant Good Luck / Cure)

BEST COFFEE

Java's

16 Gibbs Street, (585) 232-4820; javascafe.com

Fuego Coffee Roasters | Glen Edith Coffee Roasters | Ugly Duck Coffee

BEST BARISTA

Rory Van Grol at Ugly Duck Coffee

89 Charlotte Street. Uglyduckcoffee.com

Tony Colon (Fuego) | Virginia McDonald (Fuego) | Jessica Stroud Sapia (Café Sasso)

BEST OUTDOOR DINING

Genesee Brew House

25 Cataract Street, (585) 263-9200; geneseebeer.com

The Owl House | Pane Vino | TRATA

BEST CHEAP EATS

Dogtown

691 Monroe Avenue, (585) 271-6620; dogtownhots.com

Cedar Mediterranean | John's Tex-Mex | Old Pueblo Grill

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Old Pueblo Grill

55 Russell Street, (585) 730-8057; oldpueblogrillroc.com

REDD | Rella | Vern's

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 23-29, 2019
Cover Story:
Explore the Best of Rochester
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

