October 23, 2019 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Best Nightlife 

BEST NIGHTLIFE

BEST NEW BAR/CLUB

Riot Room

350 East Avenue, (585) 546-7468; letsstartariot.com

80W | Sensation Nightclub | Vern's

BEST BAR FOR BEER

Tap and Mallet

381 Gregory Street, (585) 473-0503; tapandmallet.com

MacGregor's Grill & Tap Room | Rochester Beer Park | Swiftwater Brewing Co.

BEST BAR FOR WINE

Living Roots Wine & Co.

1255 University Avenue, (585) 383-1112; livingrootswine.com

Apogee | Flight | Solera

BEST BAR FOR CRAFT COCKTAILS

The Revelry

1290 University Avenue, (585) 340-6454; therevelryroc.com

The Daily Refresher | Nox Cocktail Lounge | The Spirit Room

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD BAR

Winfield Grill

647 Winton Road North, (585) 654-8990; thewinfieldgrill.com

Dicky's Corner Pub | Lux Lounge | Marshall Street Bar and Grill

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Lux Lounge

666 South Avenue, (585) 232-9030; lux666.com

Acme Bar & Pizza | The Bachelor Forum | Nosh

BEST PLACE TO GO DANCE

Lux Lounge

666 South Avenue, (585) 232-9030; lux666.com

Cure | Trio | Vertex

BEST JUKE BOX

Marge's Lakeside Inn

4909 Culver Road, (585) 323-1020; margeslakesideinn.com

Joey's | Lux Lounge | Skylark Lounge

BEST PLACE TO TAKE A DATE

Radio Social

20 Carlson Road, (585) 244-1484; Radio-social.com

Restaurant Good Luck | Swillburger / Playhouse | The Little Theatre

BEST PLACE TO MEET SINGLES

Wegmans

Many area locations. wegmans.com

City Grill | Lux Lounge | Radio Social

BEST BARTENDER

Jacob Rakovan at The Spirit Room

139 State Street, (585) 397-7595; facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester

Donnie Clutterbuck (Cure) | Abby Quatro (Branca Midtown) | Pat Stetzel (Swan Dive)

