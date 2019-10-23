BEST NIGHTLIFE
BEST NEW BAR/CLUB
Riot Room
350 East Avenue, (585) 546-7468; letsstartariot.com
80W | Sensation Nightclub | Vern's
BEST BAR FOR BEER
Tap and Mallet
381 Gregory Street, (585) 473-0503; tapandmallet.com
MacGregor's Grill & Tap Room | Rochester Beer Park | Swiftwater Brewing Co.
BEST BAR FOR WINE
Living Roots Wine & Co.
1255 University Avenue, (585) 383-1112; livingrootswine.com
Apogee | Flight | Solera
BEST BAR FOR CRAFT COCKTAILS
The Revelry
1290 University Avenue, (585) 340-6454; therevelryroc.com
The Daily Refresher | Nox Cocktail Lounge | The Spirit Room
BEST NEIGHBORHOOD BAR
Winfield Grill
647 Winton Road North, (585) 654-8990; thewinfieldgrill.com
Dicky's Corner Pub | Lux Lounge | Marshall Street Bar and Grill
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Lux Lounge
666 South Avenue, (585) 232-9030; lux666.com
Acme Bar & Pizza | The Bachelor Forum | Nosh
BEST PLACE TO GO DANCE
Lux Lounge
666 South Avenue, (585) 232-9030; lux666.com
Cure | Trio | Vertex
BEST JUKE BOX
Marge's Lakeside Inn
4909 Culver Road, (585) 323-1020; margeslakesideinn.com
Joey's | Lux Lounge | Skylark Lounge
BEST PLACE TO TAKE A DATE
Radio Social
20 Carlson Road, (585) 244-1484; Radio-social.com
Restaurant Good Luck | Swillburger / Playhouse | The Little Theatre
BEST PLACE TO MEET SINGLES
Wegmans
Many area locations. wegmans.com
City Grill | Lux Lounge | Radio Social
BEST BARTENDER
Jacob Rakovan at The Spirit Room
139 State Street, (585) 397-7595; facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester
Donnie Clutterbuck (Cure) | Abby Quatro (Branca Midtown) | Pat Stetzel (Swan Dive)
Comments are closed.