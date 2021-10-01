Best of Rochester: Goods & Services 

Whether you're looking for flowers, a haircut, or that special gift for a four-legged friend, CITY readers recommend . . .
Best Bike Shop TOWPATH BIKE towpathbike.com A full-service shop on the Erie Canal with a staff of cycling enthusiasts and a great selection. What’s not to like? Walk in and roll out. Full Moon Vista | RV&E Bike and Skate | Tom’s Pro Bike
Best Corner Store
BODEGA bodegaonpark.com Billing itself as a “neighborhood grocery, beer, take-out hot spot,” Bodega serves all-day breakfasts from a robust menu that’s not afraid to experiment. 999 Mart | Highland Market | Nathaniel’s Corner Store | R’s Market | Union Stop
Best Fitness Service M/BODY mbodyrochester.com This play-on-words gym embodies fitness, health, and wellness in an inclusive and energized environment. Patrons love its catalog of live and virtual fitness classes. Compass Cycle + Flow | Positive Force Movement | Revive Fitness
Best Florist
KITTELBERGER FLORIST AND GIFTS kittelbergerflorist.com Operating out of the same location in Webster for more than 90 years, Kittelberger has kept Flower City looking and smelling pretty for generations. Arena’s | Stacy K Floral | Wisteria Flowers and Gifts
Best Independent Bookseller
LIFT BRIDGE BOOK SHOP liftbridgebooks.com A throwback to the bookstores of yesteryear, Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport has two floors of new and used books, toys, games, gifts, and serenity. Hippocampo | Small World Books | Yesterday’s Muse
Best Haircut
SWILLBARBER swillbarber.com One of the world’s oldest professions meets one of Rochester oldest neighborhoods at this appointment-only barber shop run by masters of shears Victor Burgos and Bly Travers, who specialize in traditional cuts and hot-towel, straight-razor shaves. Barbetorium | Chi Wah Organica | HD Hair
Best Music Teacher
BILL TIBERIO Fairport High School music teacher Bill Tiberio has been sharing his knowledge of music with students for more than three decades and is currently a quarter-finalist for the national 2022 Music Educator Award. Nate Coffey | Ben Morey
Best Musical Instrument Store
HOUSE OF GUITARS houseofguitars.com Billed as the “Largest Guitar Store in the World,” House of Guitars has been a fixture on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit since 1972 and sold instruments to some of the biggest names in music, from Aerosmith to Metallica and Geddy Lee. Atlas Music | Bernunzio’s Uptown Music | Sound Source
Best Place to Buy Kitsch
PARKLEIGH parkleigh.com What began as a pharmacy at the corner of Park Avenue and Goodman Street in 1960 became the gift shop of today in 1986. Parkleigh has a lot of a little bit of everything. Archimage | Little Button Craft | Record Archive
Best Pet-related Business
BONES BAKERY bonesdogbakery.com Where dogs and their owners go for freshly baked cakes, treats, and events. The hand-crafted pupcakes are popular. ANITA’S PUPPY PALACE | LOLLYPOP FARM | PARK AVE. PETS
Best Record Store
RECORD ARCHIVE recordarchive.com This place has anything and everything for the serious record audiophile, toy collector, and novelty nerd, with a wine and beer bar to boot. Bop Shop Records | House of Guitars | Needle Drop Records
Best Spa
THE SPA AT THE DEL MONTE delmontespa.com An upscale spa in Pittsford offering a full menu of treatments designed to soothe the mind, body, and soul, from massages and manicures to body scrubs. Ape + Canary | Need Salon & Spa | Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Secondhand/Thrift Store
THE LUCKY FLEA MARKET theluckyflea.com A collaborative open-air marketplace in the Neighborhood of the Arts inspired by the secondhand clothing markets of the West Coast, Lucky Flea moves vintage duds, handmade crafts, and home décor items. Greenovation | Little Shop of Hoarders | The Op Shop
Best Tattoo Parlor
LOVE HATE TATTOO lovehatetattoo.com Rooted in what its artists call “the fundamental tradition of tattoo history,” Love Hate has been producing tattoos that stand the test of time for 20 years. Old Friends Tattoo | Pyramid Arts Tattoo | White Tiger Tattoo