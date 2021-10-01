Best of Rochester: The winners . . . 

click image click image click image click image click image

This year’s Best of Rochester readers’ poll was dubbed “The Re-entry Edition” because when we opened the balloting it felt like our region was inching closer to living its best life again — or at least the best life it could amid a pandemic with a variant of the virus on the prowl.Live music and theater came back this summer. So did baseball and movies. People were dining with friends again, indoors and outdoors. There were weddings and baby showers. There was suddenly something to do every day and night of the week.By the time the poll launched in August, many of us had become reacquainted with our favorite people, places, and things — and met some new ones.And it showed.This year, some 10,349 discerning CITY readers cast 426,656 votes to determine the Best of Rochester winners across 110 categories. First, they submitted their nominations in a primary voting round. Then, we narrowed it down to the top finalists in each category and invited readers to vote again.Here, we present the top picks, from musicians to museums, and burgers to barbershops, bowling, and beyond. The people, places, and things here are what make Rochester home.The Best of Rochester is our way of saluting each and every one of them.— CITY Staff